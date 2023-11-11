Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 94.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,091 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMPH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,759 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $730,069.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,523.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,759 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $730,069.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,523.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $3,143,450.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,360 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,318 shares of company stock worth $5,555,054 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.