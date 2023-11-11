Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Weatherford International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $38.61 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.