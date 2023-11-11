Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $352,000 Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,251,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,669,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 114,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 43,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 2.68.

CWH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

