Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $369,000 Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 319.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,167 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of OraSure Technologies worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 51.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

OSUR stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $474.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.03. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $7.82.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $89.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.56 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSUR. TheStreet upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

