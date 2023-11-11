Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,523 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.98 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

