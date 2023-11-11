Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $412,000 Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 34.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $103,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $103,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $353,154 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.01. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $126.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

