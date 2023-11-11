Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of ScanSource worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 108.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 1,200.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 25.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $76,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,215.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SCSC. StockNews.com began coverage on ScanSource in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SCSC

ScanSource Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $750.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Profile

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.