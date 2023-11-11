Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 134,200.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period.

WGO opened at $61.09 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.06.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.23. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $701,363.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,438.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

