Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $483,000 Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 490.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of HealthStream worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HealthStream by 12.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. StockNews.com cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of HSTM opened at $25.09 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

