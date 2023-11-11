Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 4,630.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.38 per share, with a total value of $131,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,467,254.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.35.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

