Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in V2X were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,839,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,507,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,774,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VVX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of V2X from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

V2X Price Performance

Shares of VVX opened at $41.86 on Friday. V2X, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). V2X had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V2X Profile

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

Featured Stories

