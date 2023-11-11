Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 20,984 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DVAX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynavax Technologies

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 34,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $523,203.57. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynavax Technologies news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 34,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $523,203.57. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,627 shares of company stock worth $2,092,122. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.