Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $474,000 in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mesa Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLAB. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total value of $285,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,170.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $123,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total value of $285,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,170.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $779,340. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB opened at $85.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.72. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $206.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -457.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

