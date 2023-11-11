Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Spok worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Spok during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Spok by 62,887.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Spok by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Spok by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spok news, Director Barbara Peterson Byrne acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,606.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spok in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Spok Stock Up 2.3 %

Spok stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.28.

Spok Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

