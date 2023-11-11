Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 92.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,697 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VIR opened at $8.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.31. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

