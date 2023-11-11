Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

