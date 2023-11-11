Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $157.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $111.28 and a 12 month high of $180.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

