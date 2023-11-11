Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 1,465 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Black Hills by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 91,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 58,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 31,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKH opened at $49.14 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKH. TheStreet lowered Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

