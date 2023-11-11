Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 1,761 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of KB Home by 72.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 35.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,376,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,376,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $513,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,124.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,624 over the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home Price Performance

KB Home stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.66. KB Home has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $55.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on KB Home from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KBH

KB Home Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.