Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 34,128 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 164.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Chegg by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Chegg by 280.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chegg stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.52 million, a PE ratio of -35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $30.05.
Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.
