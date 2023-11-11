Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 34,128 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 164.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Chegg by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth about $12,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Chegg by 280.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.52 million, a PE ratio of -35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.91.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

