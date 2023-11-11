Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 115.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $26.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

