Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96,859 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,932,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 221,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 82,269 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after buying an additional 1,544,755 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

CORT stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $61,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $61,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hazel Hunt sold 20,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $631,854.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,479.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,282 shares of company stock worth $3,842,568. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CORT. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

