Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 454.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 92.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

NYSE:UE opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

