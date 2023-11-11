Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,979,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,302,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 1,609.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,870,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,902,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,776 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $13.27 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PR. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 171,817 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $2,548,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,274,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,895,110.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 171,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $2,548,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,274,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,895,110.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,359,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,851,987 shares of company stock worth $315,762,280. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

