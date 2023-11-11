Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,381 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,697,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,980,000 after buying an additional 2,514,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,573,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 196,221.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,724,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,207,000 after purchasing an additional 605,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg bought 1,269,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $10,816,455.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,773,550.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CG opened at $30.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

