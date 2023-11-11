Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 164,763 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164,763 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.10. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

