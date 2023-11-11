Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,553 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Brinker International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period.

EAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

EAT opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.37.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

