Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 520 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Byline Bancorp worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,258,000 after purchasing an additional 59,154 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 11.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,991,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,063,000 after buying an additional 202,612 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,738,000 after acquiring an additional 123,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,828,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the period. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $214,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,785,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,683,285.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $214,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,785,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,683,285.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,775,601 shares in the company, valued at $251,880,105.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,140 shares of company stock worth $923,324. Company insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

BY stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $852.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.64%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

