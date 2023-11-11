Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 628 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 575.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 202.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,376 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory Serio sold 3,800 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $101,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RDN stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Recommended Stories

