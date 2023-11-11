Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,513,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 52,776 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,629,000 after acquiring an additional 36,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 464,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,090,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 734,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QTRX opened at $20.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $769.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanterix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Quanterix news, Director William P. Donnelly bought 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $501,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,684.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. SVB Securities upgraded Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Quanterix Profile



Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

