Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 65.6% in October

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the October 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,778,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alstom Stock Performance

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Alstom has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

