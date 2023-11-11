Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.62

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.62 and traded as low as $13.66. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 28,847 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATUSF. Scotiabank cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.0596 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Free Report) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

