Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Update

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 312.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Aluf Price Performance
Aluf stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Aluf has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About Aluf
