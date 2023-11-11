Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Update

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 312.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Aluf stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Aluf has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

