Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 412.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Alvopetro Energy Stock Down 6.9 %
OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $6.10 on Friday. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $223.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83.
Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 54.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alvopetro Energy will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Alvopetro Energy Announces Dividend
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alvopetro Energy
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.