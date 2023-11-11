Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 412.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Down 6.9 %

OTCMKTS:ALVOF opened at $6.10 on Friday. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $223.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 54.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alvopetro Energy will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Announces Dividend

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Alvopetro Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

