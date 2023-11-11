AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the October 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AmeraMex International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMX opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. AmeraMex International has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. AmeraMex International had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

