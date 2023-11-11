American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.48

Shares of American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and traded as low as $27.35. American Business Bank shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 3,923 shares trading hands.
American Business Bank Trading Down 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $249.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41.
American Business Bank Company Profile
American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.
