American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.48

Shares of American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.48 and traded as low as $27.35. American Business Bank shares last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 3,923 shares trading hands.

American Business Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $249.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41.

American Business Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Business Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Business Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.