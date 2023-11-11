American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,436 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American States Water by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American States Water by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American States Water by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,491,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWR stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,677.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

