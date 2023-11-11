AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the October 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.3 days.

AMG Critical Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMVMF stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. AMG Critical Materials has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04.

AMG Critical Materials Company Profile

AMG Critical Materials N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace and hybrid energy storage systems to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

