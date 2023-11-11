ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ANA Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ANA stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. ANA has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74.
