ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ANA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ANA stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. ANA has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get ANA alerts:

About ANA

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.