Analysts Set Expectations for APA Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

APA Stock Up 1.5 %

APA opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 3.50.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,475 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,788,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in APA during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,707,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

