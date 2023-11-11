Analysts Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Price Target at $11.00

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

TGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TGI opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.14 million, a PE ratio of -25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.64.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,367.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Triumph Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Triumph Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Triumph Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Triumph Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

