Analyzing Adient (NYSE:ADNT) & Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU)

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adient and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adient $15.40 billion 0.19 -$120.00 million $2.16 14.67 Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.56 billion 1.04 $170.10 million N/A N/A

Atmus Filtration Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adient.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient 1.33% 8.14% 2.18% Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.67% 79.43% 19.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Adient and Atmus Filtration Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

91.4% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Adient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Adient and Atmus Filtration Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient 2 3 4 0 2.22 Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Adient currently has a consensus target price of $46.63, indicating a potential upside of 47.13%. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.57%. Given Adient’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Adient is more favorable than Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats Adient on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adient

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Adient plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives. The company's products are used in on-highway and off-highway commercial vehicles; and agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. It serves original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cummins Inc.

