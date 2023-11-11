Analyzing AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) & Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL)

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) and AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of AudioCodes shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Franklin Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.8% of AudioCodes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Wireless has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AudioCodes has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A AudioCodes 2 0 1 0 1.67

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Franklin Wireless and AudioCodes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

AudioCodes has a consensus price target of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 13.17%. Given AudioCodes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AudioCodes is more favorable than Franklin Wireless.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Wireless and AudioCodes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Wireless $45.95 million 0.75 -$2.86 million ($0.24) -12.17 AudioCodes $275.09 million 1.13 $28.47 million $0.39 25.21

AudioCodes has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Wireless. Franklin Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AudioCodes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Wireless and AudioCodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Wireless -6.23% -6.94% -5.33% AudioCodes 5.04% 8.21% 4.73%

Summary

AudioCodes beats Franklin Wireless on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect. It also offers IOT server platform and application, which comprises Pintrac, a cloud based telecom grade server platform; Pintrac Mobile Device Management, an LTE hotspot; Pintrac Pet, a pet tracking application; Pintrac Auto that tracks, locates, and manages vehicles for consumers and businesses; and JEXtream, a cloud based telecom grade server platform for 5G devices and routers that enables enhanced remote management of device functionality. The company directly markets and sells its products to wireless operators, as well as indirectly through strategic partners and distributors located primarily in the North America, the Caribbean and South America, and Asia. Franklin Wireless Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services. The company also offers One Voice Operations Center, a voice network management solution; Device Manager for administering business phones and meeting room solutions; AudioCodes Routing Manager for handling call routing in VoIP networks; and User Management Pack 365 simplifies user lifecycle and identity management across Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business deployments. In addition, it provides AudioCodes Live for Microsoft Teams, a portfolio of managed services for simplifying Teams adoption; appliances for Microsoft Skype/Teams for Business such as survivable branch appliances, CCE, and CloudBond 365; and a range of value-added voice applications comprising SmartTAP, Voca, VoiceAI Connect, and Meeting Insights. Further, the company offers managed services; and AudioCodes Live Cloud, a Microsoft Teams software as a service solution that enables service providers to offer their business customers a seamless migration to Microsoft Teams. It primarily markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and sales representatives to original equipment manufacturers, network equipment providers, and systems integrators and distributors in the telecommunications and networking industries. The company primarily operates in the Americas, Europe, the Far East, and Israel. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

