Analyzing Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) and Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Recipe Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipotle Mexican Grill 12.27% 45.26% 16.14% Recipe Unlimited N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chipotle Mexican Grill and Recipe Unlimited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipotle Mexican Grill 0 6 19 0 2.76 Recipe Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus target price of $2,161.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.92%. Given Chipotle Mexican Grill’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Chipotle Mexican Grill is more favorable than Recipe Unlimited.

91.2% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Recipe Unlimited’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill $8.63 billion 6.74 $899.10 million $42.16 50.30 Recipe Unlimited N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Recipe Unlimited.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Recipe Unlimited on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Recipe Unlimited

(Get Free Report)

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises full-service restaurants brands. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. The company operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, The Keg, Anejo, Blanco Cantina, Casey's, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Fionn MacCool's, and Marigolds & Onions brand names. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 1,261 restaurants located in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, India, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as Cara Operations Limited and changed its name to Recipe Unlimited Corporation in May 2018. Recipe Unlimited Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.