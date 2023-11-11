ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Down 92.9% in October

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ANGLE Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ANPCY opened at C$1.21 on Friday. ANGLE has a 12 month low of C$1.21 and a 12 month high of C$6.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.05.
ANGLE Company Profile
