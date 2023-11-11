ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Down 92.9% in October

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ANGLE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANPCY opened at C$1.21 on Friday. ANGLE has a 12 month low of C$1.21 and a 12 month high of C$6.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.05.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

