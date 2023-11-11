ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ANTA Sports Products Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $289.80 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $247.71 and a 52 week high of $396.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.84.

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $2.5649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $2.24. ANTA Sports Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

