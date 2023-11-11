AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on APPF. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens raised AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AppFolio

AppFolio Stock Up 0.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

Shares of APPF stock opened at $198.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.36 and a 200 day moving average of $172.49. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $100.20 and a 52 week high of $207.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.21 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $43,115.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,434.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,391,000 after buying an additional 428,479 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,559,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 379,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after buying an additional 220,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $17,253,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth $16,069,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.