Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $91,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Apple by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 599,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $116,360,000 after acquiring an additional 96,528 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 654,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,585 shares of company stock worth $76,485,550. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $186.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.95. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

