Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,019 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.8% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

Apple Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $186.40 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,585 shares of company stock worth $76,485,550. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

