AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Raised to $28.00 at Benchmark

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Benchmark from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential downside of 36.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APP. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE APP opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.83.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 10.38%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $35,506.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,170.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 27,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,095,318.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,665,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $35,506.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,585,250 shares of company stock valued at $946,944,090 over the last three months. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 397.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 50,929 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 447.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 146,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 119,562 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at $735,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 82.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 52,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $48,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

